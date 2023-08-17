Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 08:52

Lawyers for The 1975 working to resolve Malaysian festival dispute

Festival organisers previously demanded the band pay over £2 million (€2.3 million) in damages following their performance in July
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Lawyers for The 1975 are working to resolve a dispute with organisers of a Malaysian music festival that alleged the band breached its contract.

Future Sound Asia (FSA) demanded that the band pay over £2 million (€2.3 million) in damages after frontman Matty Healey’s “indecent stage behaviour” allegedly caused the event to be cancelled.

Lawyers for FSA previously said it had given The 1975 seven days to respond to its final warning, before legal proceedings in English courts would begin.

TRNSMT Festival
Matty Healy of The 1975 (Lesley Martin/PA Wire)

In a statement issued to the PA news agency on Wednesday, David Matthew, legal counsel for FSA, said the resolution process was “now in progress”.

“We are able to confirm that our lawyers have received communication from the band’s solicitors and we are continuing to pursue the matter, as per our earlier statement,” Mr Matthew said.

“The dispute resolution process is now in progress and on advice of legal counsel, we have no further comment at present.”

During their set at the Good Vibes festival in Kuala Lumpur in July, Healy made a speech about homosexuality, which is illegal in Malaysia, and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald on stage.

The three-day event was axed and headliners Australian singer-songwriter The Kid Laroi and American rock band The Strokes did not play.

 

In its original letter of claim, FSA reiterated its “strong disapproval” of Healy’s “use of abusive language, equipment damage, and indecent stage behaviour”.

It added that the band’s behaviour had “not only flagrantly breached local guidelines and Malaysian laws but also tarnished the reputation of the 10-year-old festival”.

FSA lawyers later clarified that the organisation was demanding £2,099,154.54 in damages over the incident.

The Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Digital also said The 1975 had been blacklisted under a body that oversees foreign artists playing in Malaysia.

Representatives for The 1975 have been approached for comment.

