Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 06:22

Britney Spears says she is ‘buying a horse’ amid rumours of marriage breakdown

The Toxic singer posted to Instagram on Wednesday, after multiple US outlets reported that the relationship was ending.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears says she is “buying a horse soon”, amid rumours that she and husband Sam Asghari have split up after just over a year of marriage.

The Toxic singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram riding a horse on the beach on Wednesday, after multiple US outlets reported that the relationship was ending.

In her Instagram post, Spears wrote: “Buying a horse soon! So many options it’s kinda hard!


“I can’t make up my mind. Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on?”

Spears and Asghari tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles in June 2022.

The split was first reported by US outlet TMZ on Wednesday, though representatives for Spears and Asghari did not return requests for comment.

The couple originally met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016, and became engaged in September 2021.

Their wedding was attended by high profile celebrities including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the "2019 Daytime Beauty Awards" held at the Taglyan Complex
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (PA)

The marriage to Asghari is Spears’ third, having divorced Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, Sean and Jayden, in 2007.

She was also married to Jason Alexander in 2004 but it was annulled after just 55 hours.

Alexander was arrested and charged with four misdemeanours in June last year after arriving at the address with the intention of “crashing” the singer’s wedding to Asghari.

