Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 06:27

Bruce Springsteen cancels tour dates amid illness

The shows will be rescheduled, his announcement said.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Bruce Springsteen has cancelled several tour dates after being taken ill.

The 73-year-old US singer-songwriter was due to play with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday and Friday before the gigs were postponed.

A statement on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, to Springsteen’s account on Wednesday did not specify what condition he has.

It said: “Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

In July, Springsteen played a headline gig in London’s Hyde Park after he embarked on his first major tour in six years.

This month, he has upcoming dates at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

In March, he cancelled several planned performances in the US.

He said that one postponement of a gig in Albany was down to illness.

