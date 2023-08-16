In Pictures: Madonna through the years as she celebrates 65th birthday

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Madonna, known for songs including Like A Prayer and Material Girl, has turned 65.

The singer shared a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption “Leo Season” as she marked the occasion.

On the eve of the singer’s birthday, rescheduled tour dates for the North American leg of her tour were announced, with Live Nation confirming that The Celebration Tour will start in London on October 14.

In June, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary announced that upcoming North American dates would be postponed, explaining that the singer had developed a “serious bacterial infection” which led to a several day stay in ICU.

Throughout the years Madonna has chopped and changed her style, whether that be on the red carpet or during one of her worldwide tours.

Here is a look her through the decades as she celebrates her 65th birthday:

Madonna performs on stage as part of her Who’s That Girl World Tour at Roundhay Park, Leeds, 1987 (Archive/PA)

Madonna performs at the Brit Awards 1995 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Madonna shares a joke with actor Vinnie Jones at the Evening Standard British Film Awards, held at the Savoy Hotel in London 2000 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Madonna arrives for the amfAR Gala during the 61st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 2008 (Ian West/PA)

Madonna performs on stage at the O2 Arena in London during her Sticky & Sweet Tour (Yui Mok/PA)

Madonna performs at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, 2012 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Madonna attends Punk: Chaos to Couture Costume Institute Benefit Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum in New York, 2013 (Denis Van Tine/PA)