Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 12:49

In Pictures: Madonna through the years as she celebrates 65th birthday

The Like A Prayer singer has chopped and changed her style through the years.
By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Madonna, known for songs including Like A Prayer and Material Girl, has turned 65.

The singer shared a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption “Leo Season” as she marked the occasion.

On the eve of the singer’s birthday, rescheduled tour dates for the North American leg of her tour were announced, with Live Nation confirming that The Celebration Tour will start in London on October 14.

In June, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary announced that upcoming North American dates would be postponed, explaining that the singer had developed a “serious bacterial infection” which led to a several day stay in ICU.

Throughout the years Madonna has chopped and changed her style, whether that be on the red carpet or during one of her worldwide tours.

Here is a look her through the decades as she celebrates her 65th birthday:

Music – Madonna ‘Who’s That Girl World Tour’ – Leeds
Madonna performs on stage as part of her Who’s That Girl World Tour at Roundhay Park, Leeds, 1987 (Archive/PA)

BRIT Awards 1995 – Alexandra Palace
Madonna performs at the Brit Awards 1995 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

ES Awards Madonna & Vinnie Jones
Madonna shares a joke with actor Vinnie Jones at the Evening Standard British Film Awards, held at the Savoy Hotel in London 2000 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

61st Cannes Film Festival – amfAR Gala
Madonna arrives for the amfAR Gala during the 61st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 2008 (Ian West/PA)

Madonna on tour
Madonna performs on stage at the O2 Arena in London during her Sticky & Sweet Tour (Yui Mok/PA)

Madonna in concert – Edinburgh
Madonna performs at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, 2012 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum – New York
Madonna attends Punk: Chaos to Couture Costume Institute Benefit Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum in New York, 2013 (Denis Van Tine/PA)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala – New York
Madonna attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Met Gala 2017, in New York, US (Aurore Marechal/PA)

