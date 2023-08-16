Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 11:07

Stevie Nicks says Christine McVie would have ‘loved’ Daisy Jones & The Six

The series is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which is loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac.
Stevie Nicks says Christine McVie would have ‘loved’ Daisy Jones &amp; The Six

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Stevie Nicks says watching musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six was “very emotional” and that the late Christine McVie would have “loved it”.

The Amazon Prime Video series stars Riley Keough – the granddaughter of Elvis Presley – and is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The book tells the story of a 1970s band, their final show and subsequent breakup, and is loosely inspired by British/US rock band Fleetwood Mac.

Posting on social media, Nicks praised Keough’s performance and said the series made her feel “like a ghost watching my own story”.

“Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time,” she said.

“In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.

“It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue.”

McVie, responsible for Fleetwood Mac hits including Songbird, You Make Loving Fun and Little Lies, died in November at the age of 79 from an “ischemic stroke”.

She was a later addition to the line-up and performed alongside Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, her husband John McVie, and Nicks.

More in this section

Barack Obama among famous faces urging donations to Hawaiian wildfire charities Barack Obama among famous faces urging donations to Hawaiian wildfire charities
NFL star whose life inspired The Blind Side alleges he was misled about adoption NFL star whose life inspired The Blind Side alleges he was misled about adoption
US pop star Olivia Rodrigo ‘unlocked’ as Chelsea FC fan at first football game US pop star Olivia Rodrigo ‘unlocked’ as Chelsea FC fan at first football game
Riley KeoughFleetwood MacMick FleetwoodShowbizStevie NicksNicksChristine McVieJohn McVieDaisy Jones & The Six
Attorney: Claims by NFL star whose life inspired The Blind Side are ‘absurd’

Attorney: Claims by NFL star whose life inspired The Blind Side are ‘absurd’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more