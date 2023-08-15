Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 18:43

Rescheduled dates for Madonna’s The Celebration Tour announced

North American dates for Madonna’s The Celebration Tour were postponed after the singer spent several days in intensive care.
By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Madonna’s The Celebration Tour will officially kick off on October 14th in London, Live Nation has confirmed.

The Like A Prayer singer was due to start her tour in Canada in July, before she announced a plan to reschedule the North American leg of the tour, following a stay in intensive care.

Live Nation has announced rescheduled dates for the North American shows and says that several of them have been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts.

The European leg of the tour will begin with four dates at The O2 in London, before the singer moves onto Copenhagen, Barcelona and other European cities – ending back in the UK for two more concerts in London.

Madonna will start the North American leg of her tour on December 13th in Brooklyn, New York, before she travels to cities including Boston, Toronto and Miami.

The only North American shows which have not been rescheduled are Madonna’s performances in Brooklyn on December 13th and 14th and her Washington show on December 18th, which have all kept their original dates.

Altogether five North American dates have been cancelled – July 27th in Tulsa, December 22 in Nashville, January 15th in San Francisco, January 18th in Las Vegas, and January 20th in Phoenix.

The Beatles Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years premiere – London
Madonna is rescheduling her tour dates after falling ill in June. Photo: PA Archive/Yui Mok.

Live Nation has said that tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honoured on the new dates, which includes all dates except for Los Angeles and one date in New York, due to a venue change.

North American dates for The Celebration Tour were postponed after Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary announced she had developed a “serious bacterial infection” in June, which led to a several-day stay in intensive care.

In July, the singer posted on Instagram and said that she was focusing on “getting stronger” and mentioned that the plan was to “reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe”.

