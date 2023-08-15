Neighbours trailer hints at troubled waters for Guy Pearce’s character

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The much-anticipated reboot of Australian soap Neighbours hints at troubled waters for Guy Pearce’s character, Mike Young, after he reconciles with Jane Harris, played by Annie Jones.

Pearce, who reprised his role for the show’s “final” episodes last July in moving scenes that saw him reunite with his former flame, has returned to Ramsay Street for the revival of Neighbours on Amazon Freevee, which debuts on September 18th.

However, a new official trailer released on Tuesday suggests an unfavourable storyline for the fan favourite.

Jane is seen telling Mike in the woods: “I have been keeping something from you.”

The soap, which has followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough since 1985, was dropped by Channel 5 after failing to secure new funding, but its return was revealed late last year with a social media clip featuring some of the show’s most recognisable characters being told the news.

Tuesday’s official trailer also teased a wedding, with church bells ringing out and a wedding car seen approaching as the residents gather for the big day.

Wedding guest Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) asks her brother Paul (Stefan Dennis): “Not having second thoughts about today, are you?”

It comes after Paul is seen asking staff about newcomer Reece Sinclair, played by The OC’s Mischa Barton, who is getting together with Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux), saying: “I want you to find out exactly what she’s been doing since she’s been here.”

Later Lucy asks: “Why would she not make her presence known?” to which Paul responds: “Because she is a spy.”

Teenage drama The OC is celebrating two decades since it debuted with Barton playing the troubled Marissa Cooper, who met her demise in the penultimate season of the show.

Guy Pearce and Annie Jones (Fremantle/Channel 5/PA)

Meanwhile, the Neighbours teaser clip also features Alan Fletcher, who plays Karl Kennedy, and his on-screen wife Susan, portrayed by Jackie Woodburne.

“A lot has happened in the last two years,” Susan says.

She later adds: “I’m worried about what I’ll say, I’m worried that there’ll be no coming back from it.”

In a humorous moment, Susan receives a shock while on the phone in the kitchen as Karl walks in naked except for a box preserving his modesty.

Other series stars include Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi), April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) and Georgie Stone (Mackenzie Hargreaves).

The series will return to screens on September 18 on Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, with episodes airing daily from Monday to Thursday in the UK and the US.

Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series and it will be available to stream on Prime Video in Ireland, Canada, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.