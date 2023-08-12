Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 21:04

Jason Momoa warns holidaymakers not to travel to Maui as it faces wildfires

The Hawaiian actor has been resharing resources to social media over the past few days to inform his followers about the devastation on the island.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Jason Momoa has warned holidaymakers not to travel to Maui as the Hawaii island continues to deal with the destruction of the wildfires.

The native Hawaiian actor has been resharing resources to social media over the past few days to inform his followers about the devastation on the island, where at least 80 people are confirmed to have died.

Alongside a video shared on his Instagram which showed the raging fire, the Aquaman star wrote: “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now.

“Do not travel to Maui. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.

“Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

In the video post, which the actor reshared from another account, it said: “Our community needs time to heal, grieve and restore.

“That means the less visitors on island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited the better.”

Hawaii Fires
Burnt areas in Lahaina on the Maui island, Hawaii following a wildfire (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)

The fires, which started on Tuesday, are being fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane.

They are the deadliest the US has seen since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and devastated the town of Paradise.

Residents of Maui have been asked to return to their communities which have been devastated by the wildfires.

Hawaiian Governor Josh Green has warned the death toll would likely rise above 80 as search and rescue operations continue.

Mick Fleetwood ‘heartbroken’ as he loses restaurant to Maui wildfires

Mick Fleetwood ‘heartbroken’ as he loses restaurant to Maui wildfires

