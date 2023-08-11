Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 21:50

Madonna praises son Rocco on his 23rd birthday

The Like A Prayer singer said ‘nothing gives her more joy’ than watching her son grow as an artist.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Madonna says that “nothing gives her more joy” than watching her son Rocco grow as an artist, as she celebrated his 23rd birthday.

The Like A Prayer singer said her son had made her worry “possibly more than any other person on the planet” but praised him for taking “the road less travelled”.

It comes after the 64-year-old spent several days in the ICU in June, after contracting a “serious bacterial infection” which caused her to postpone her upcoming tour.

Sharing a video compilation on Instagram, Madonna wrote: “Happy Birthday Dearest Rocco.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

From the day you were conceived, life with you has been an adventure. From your premature birth to your love of skateboarding, dirt bikes, break dancing, parkour, graffiti and all adrenaline provoking activities!

“You have made me worry— possibly more than any other person on the planet. But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference!

“Nothing gives me more joy than to watch you grow as an artist!… I’m so proud of you!”

Madonna has two biological children, Rocco and daughter Lourdes, as well as four adopted children from Malawi – David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella.

Earlier this month, Madonna thanked fans for their “incredible support and patience” following the tour postponement, but announced a “re-routed” schedule for her performances.

Her Celebration Tour was due to start in North America on July 15, with stops including Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

In a previous post on Instagram she announced the plan was now to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

