Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 06:19

Welcome To Wrexham S2 trailer: Ryan Reynolds says club is 'most special gift'

The new series about Wrexham football club will launch in September
Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ryan Reynolds has said that Wrexham football club is “the most special gift I’ve ever had in my life” in the new trailer for the upcoming second season of Welcome To Wrexham.

Reynolds (46) bought Wrexham AFC with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney in 2020.

Following their purchase of the club, the actors launched a docuseries called Welcome To Wrexham, which was released in 2022.

Wrexham v Milton Keynes Dons – Sky Bet League Two – SToK Racecourse
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the stands before a League Two match (Jacob King/PA)

The show’s second series will premiere in September, and the new trailer sets the scene for the team’s challenge as they tried to get out of the National League last season.

In the video, McElhenney (46) talks about the sustainability of the club and says: “If we do not get promoted this year, the club is completely and wholly unsustainable.”

Reynolds adds: “The burden isn’t just winning and getting out of this league, it’s never letting down this community.”

A choir version of Can’t Take My Eyes Off You by Bob Crewe and Bob Gaudio plays over a montage which features clips of the football players on the pitch.

Another part of the trailer shows the moment Reynolds and McElhenney meet Britain's King Charles, who visited the football club with his wife Camilla in 2022.

Last season, the club managed to win the National League title with 111 points.

This won Wrexham promotion to the Football League and into football’s fourth tier for the first time since 2008.

Wrexham recently played their first game back in the Football League and Reynolds and McElhenney were joined by Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, who watched on as Wrexham lost 5-3 to MK Dons.

McElhenney and Reynolds are executive producers on Welcome To Wrexham and the new series will premiere on September 13 on Disney+ in the UK.

Hollywood actors McElhenney and Reynolds have promoted the Welsh language and culture globally since buying Wrexham football club, leading some to label them as unofficial ambassadors to Wales.

