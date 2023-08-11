Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 06:32

Brody Jenner announces birth of first child with Tia Blanco

The US TV personality, brother to Kylie and Kendall Jenner, said both mother and child were ‘in perfect health’ and thanked fans for their love

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Brody Jenner has announced the birth of his first child with fiancee Tia Blanco.

The US TV personality, half-brother to Kylie and Kendall Jenner, said both mother and child were “in perfect health” and thanked fans for their love and support.

Jenner posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, showing the home birth of the baby, named Honey Raye Jenner, as well as a separate video including the baby shower.

Captioning the post, he said they had been “cherishing this precious time together as a family”.

“We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th,” Jenner wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner)

“Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family.

“We want to thank everyone for all the love and support.”

Jenner, known for appearances on The Hills and episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson.

In the separate video on YouTube he admitted that he had not always expected to become a father and had not enjoyed the best relationship with Caitlyn Jenner while growing up.

He said he would do the “exact opposite” of Jenner and would focus on being “the absolute best father I can possibly be”.

Commenting on his post, Thompson praised her son for being “loving and attentive” throughout Blanco’s labour.

“What a spectacularly beautiful moment! Thank you so much for allowing me the incredible privilege of being there, and watching my little angel being born,” she said.

