Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 17:39

One Foot In The Grave star Doreen Mantle dies aged 97

Mantle also starred in detective series Father Brown as well as being in Doctors as of Mrs Merriam and Coronation Street as Joy Fishwick
Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Doreen Mantle has died aged 97, her agent has announced.

The actress was best known for her performance as Jean Warboys, the annoying friend of Victor Meldrew’s wife, in the BBC comedy series One Foot In The Grave.

She also starred in detective series BBC Father Brown as well as being in ITV soap Coronation Street as Joy Fishwick.

In a statement, her agent said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client and much-loved stage, screen, and radio actress Doreen Mantle, aged 97.

Ralf Little ‘Billy Liar’
Doreen Mantle with the rest of the Billy Liar cast at the Duke of York’s Theatre in central London (PA)

“She died peacefully at home. She is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and one brother.”

Her other credits include My Family, Doctors, Dirk Gently, Jam And Jerusalem, Doc Martin, Jonathan Creek and Yentl.

Mantle also took the stage in Death Of A Salesman for the National Theatre, for which she won an Olivier Award in 1979 for actress of the year in a supporting role.

She also featured in her one woman show My Truth and Reconciliation, and appeared in 84 Charing Cross Road at The Ambassadors Theatre and classic comedy Billy Liar at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

