Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli charged with sexual offences

By Laura Paterson, PA Scotland

Comedian and presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli has been arrested and charged with non-recent sexual offences, Police Scotland has said.

The 54-year-old has been released and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Kohli, who was brought up in Scotland, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and was runner up in Celebrity MasterChef in 2006.

He has previously contributed to the BBC’s The One Show as well as several other TV and radio programmes, and has staged shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

“A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”