Jay-Z's Made In America festival cancelled

Made In America had been scheduled for September 2nd-3rd with Lizzo and SZA as the headliners
Maria Sherman, Associated Press

Jay-Z ‘s annual Made In America festival, scheduled for next month in Philadelphia, has been cancelled.

The festival said in a statement on social media: “Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place.”

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

A specific reason for the cancellation was not made clear. Promoter Live Nation referred questions back to the Made In America statement.

The statement also spoke about returning next year, and that refunds will be available to ticket holders.

Held over Labour Day weekend in Philadelphia every year since 2012, with the exception of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the news arrived two months after its lineup was disclosed.

Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola, and many more were scheduled to perform.

A representative from Roc Nation did not immediately comment.

