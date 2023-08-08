Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 20:55

Singer Ciara reveals she is expecting her fourth child

The US singer showed off her growing baby bump in a video posted to Instagram
Singer Ciara reveals she is expecting her fourth child

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ciara has revealed she is expecting another child with her husband Russell Wilson.

The US singer (37) announced the news with a black and white video posted on her Instagram where she showed off her baby bump while dancing at the edge of an indoor swimming pool.

Alongside the post she quoted lyrics from her new song, How We Roll with Chris Brown, saying: “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Friends and famous faces were among those to send their congratulations to the couple, including singer Chloe Bailey who wrote: “YEEEESSSSS”.

US rapper GloRilla and producer and rapper Rodney Jerkins, also known by his stage name Darkchild, also offered their “congrats”.

It will be the fourth child for Ciara, full name Ciara Princess Harris, as she has a three-year-old son Win and a six-year-old daughter Sienna with Wilson, and a nine-year-old son Future Jr with her ex-partner, rapper Future.

The Goodies and One Two Step singer and American football quarterback Wilson, 34, married in England in 2016.

More in this section

The Exorcist director William Friedkin hailed as a ‘cinematic master’ The Exorcist director William Friedkin hailed as a ‘cinematic master’
Former Texas band member Michael Bannister says he was fat-shamed while in band Former Texas band member Michael Bannister says he was fat-shamed while in band
Paedophile rock star Ian Watkins stabbed in prison – reports Paedophile rock star Ian Watkins stabbed in prison – reports
Dustin Lance Black punched in head during nightclub altercation, court hears

Dustin Lance Black punched in head during nightclub altercation, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more