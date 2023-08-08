Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 17:23

Quad bike once owned by Ozzy Osbourne to be sold at auction

The Suzuki Quad Runner 250 quad bike has a pre-auction estimate of £3,000 to £5,000
Sam Russell, PA

A quad bike that was once owned by rock star Ozzy Osbourne is to be sold at auction.

The Suzuki Quad Runner 250 is one of an identical pair that was bought new by the Birmingham-born singer in 1994.

Osbourne, who has owned several quad bikes over the years, had a near-death experience on a different machine, a 350cc Yamaha Banshee, in 2003.

The Black Sabbath vocalist suffered a cracked vertebra, broken collarbone and eight broken ribs when it rolled, and was left unconscious and temporarily unable to breathe.

A Suzuki Quad Runner 250 quad bike once owned by Ozzy Osbourne is to be sold at auction. (Cheffins/ PA)
A collector later bought the quad bikes, with the one that is being sold at auction having changed hands again since then.

The Suzuki Quad Runner 250 that is up for auction shows it has been driven 1,694 miles, according to Cambridge-based auctioneers Cheffins.

It has a pre-auction estimate of £3,000 to £5,000.

The seller, a collector from North Yorkshire who asked not to be named, said he had bought the quad bike from another collector.

He said he has ridden it but thought “with its history it’s probably worth just sitting on and tucking in the back of the shed and using something else”.

“I try and buy things that are just that little bit quirky and have got a little bit of history,” he said.

The Suzuki Quad Runner 250 quad bike will be sold as part of the Cheffins Harrogate Vintage Sale at the Great Yorkshire Showground on August 19th.

