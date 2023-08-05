Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 20:06

Elvis' mink coat sells for more than £100,000

The coat was purchased for £128,000 by a US collector
Elvis' mink coat sells for more than £100,000

Rod Minchin, PA

A custom-made coat worn by Elvis Presley during the last year of his life has sold for more than £100,000 at auction.

The garment was purchased for £128,000 by a US collector when it went under the hammer at Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, Wiltshire.

Presley gave the leather and mink jacket, which is one metre and 20cm in length, to the brother of his fiancee Ginger Alden before he died in 1977.

Elvis, who died in 1977, wore the mink and leather coat during the last year of his life (Henry Aldridge & Son/PA)
Elvis, who died in 1977, wore the mink and leather coat during the last year of his life (Henry Aldridge & Son/PA)

It has leather shoulders, collar, pockets, belt with leather down the undersides of the arms and an eight-button front closure.

It is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Rosemary Alden Starkey, who is Ginger Alden’s sister.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said: “For me it encapsulates the glamour of 1970s Vegas, Elvis in a mink coat.

“It went to a collector in the USA and was underbid by a collector here in the UK.”

More in this section

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter on why the group decided to split after 28 years Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter on why the group decided to split after 28 years
Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault
Sinéad O'Connor’s remains released to family – reports Sinéad O'Connor’s remains released to family – reports
US police drop battery investigation following Cardi B microphone throw incident

US police drop battery investigation following Cardi B microphone throw incident

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more