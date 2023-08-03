Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 11:26

Lindsay Lohan shares first picture after giving birth to baby boy Luai

The American actress announced her pregnancy in March via Instagram.
By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Lindsay Lohan has said “having a baby is the greatest joy in the world” as she shared her first picture on social media since giving birth to her son, Luai.

The American actress, known for her roles in The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, announced she was expecting her first child in March when she posted a photo on Instagram of a baby grow emblazoned with the words “coming soon”.

In July, a spokesperson told the PA news agency that Lohan, 37, and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, were “over the moon” when they welcomed “a beautiful, healthy son”.

In an Instagram post, the new mother shared her first photo since giving birth, showing off her midriff in a crop-top and postpartum underwear.

She captioned it: “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery.

“Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world.

“My OOTD (outfit of the day) lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

A number of celebrities commented on the post offering their congratulations, including American socialite Paris Hilton.

Lohan’s Mean Girls co-star, Jonathan Bennett, complimented the actress and said “you’ve never looked more beautiful”, while actress and model Julia Fox said: “Congratulations!! You’re gonna be such an amazing mommy.”

In the noughties, Lohan played leading roles in films including, Herbie: Fully Loaded; Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen; and Freaky Friday, which starred actress Jamie Lee Curtis as Lohan’s mother.

Following news that Lohan had given birth, Curtis posted a photo of the two together on Instagram and declared herself a “movie grandmother”.

She also referred to Lohan as her “movie daughter” and offered “blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai.”

Lohan recently returned to screens following a rom-com deal with Netflix, which included the 2022 film Falling For Christmas about a newly engaged heiress who loses her memory.

