Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 10:37

Irish people spending €1.3bn on streaming services annually

A study by Pure Telecom found the total video streaming spend has increased by more than €330 million since 2021
Michael Bolton

The average adult in Ireland spends €28.26 a month on video streaming subscriptions, as figures show we are now spending €1.3 billion a year on streaming services.

A study by Pure Telecom shows the total video streaming spend has increased by more than €330 million since 2021.

Pure Telecom's head of operations Jonathan Long said there may be a number of reasons behind the increase, including improved broadband.

"I think there is a demand for it in certain portions of consumer behaviour. Broadband itself has improved interns of the speed and the delivery consumers can receive in their homes means it makes it more available.

"I think that streaming is a big part of many people's lives now, and it's showing that there is a big increase in the demand for it. The focus is now on streaming services, moving away from conventual TV and other entertainment type services," he said.

However, Irish film director Jim Sheridan said live TV needs more support in order to survive.

"It's reaching the extinction level. First to go is cable in the US, then RTÉ will go, then BBC will go.

"They won't go, so long as they are supported on life support by the Government, and probably that needs to happen just as the Government in Ireland supports screen Ireland."

