Grammy Museum to host exhibition celebrating Taylor Swift’s historic LA shows

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Recording Academy has announced a special pop-up exhibition to celebrate Taylor Swift’s history-making run of shows in California.

I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) will be on show at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles until September 18th.

The exhibition will feature 11 costumes and two instruments from the US megastar’s recently released music video I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).

The exhibition at the Grammy Museum comes as Swift prepares for a run of six sold-out shows at the SoFi Stadium (Doug Peters/PA)

The video features actors Joey King and Taylor Lautner breaking Swift out of a museum vault while Presley Cash, a regular in Swift videos, waits in a getaway car.

It is reportedly meant to be a symbolic representation of how Swift, 33, has felt to have her fans help her reclaim her music.

The exhibition comes as Swift prepares for a run of six sold-out shows for her The Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium, in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, starting on Thursday.

She is the only artist to have sold out six consecutive shows at the arena, which has a capacity of up to 100,000. The venue is hosting the most shows on Swift’s The Eras Tour.

“Taylor Swift is about to make history in Los Angeles by setting the SoFi Stadium record for the most performances as a headliner,” Jasen Emmons, chief curator at the Grammy Museum said.

Swift is the only artist to have sold out six shows in a row at the SoFi Stadium (Matt Crossick/PA)

“We’re thrilled to honour this achievement by creating an immersive space for her fans and our community to continue celebrating her all month long.”

Among the items on display at the exhibition will be a vintage lace dress and Valentino gown from Swift’s 2011 Speak Now world tour, and a Gibson Les Paul red sparkle top guitar and Deering banjo, also used on the tour.

Last month Swift, who has won 12 Grammys, released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), marking the next stage her ambitious re-recording of her entire back catalogue in an effort to regain control of her master recordings.

The original recordings were acquired by prominent talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought the singer’s former label.

Following its release, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) immediately dominated the charts, earning her a 10th UK number one album.