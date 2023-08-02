Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 16:53

Veteran broadcaster Robbie Shepherd dies aged 87

The Doric speaker hosted Scottish country dance music show Take The Floor for 35 years.
Veteran broadcaster Robbie Shepherd dies aged 87

By Laura Paterson, PA Scotland

Veteran broadcaster Robbie Shepherd, the long-running former host of BBC Radio Scotland’s Take The Floor programme, has died aged 87.

Shepherd was hailed as a legend in the traditional Scottish dance music world, having presented the show for 35 years.

As a native of Dunecht, Aberdeenshire, he was also a proud advocate for the Doric dialect of the area.

BBC Scotland director Steve Carson said: “Robbie Shepherd was a legend in the Scottish traditional music community and his Take The Floor programme on Radio Scotland was a regular fixture of Scottish cultural life for decades.

“All of us at BBC Scotland are desperately sad to hear the news of his passing.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends in Aberdeen, and the wider family of radio listeners all around the world who loved hearing his Doric voice and his enthusiasm and passion for the music he so dearly loved.”

Gary Innes, who took over presenting Take The Floor when Shepherd retired in 2016, also paid tribute to him.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Dr Robbie Shepherd MBE. Robbie was an incredible man, musician and champion of the Doric language.

“A true legend and until we meet again ma man, ‘aw the best till then’.”

More in this section

Striking writers unions will meet studios to discuss restarting negotiations Striking writers unions will meet studios to discuss restarting negotiations
Euphoria stars remember ‘immensely talented’ Angus Cloud after death aged 25 Euphoria stars remember ‘immensely talented’ Angus Cloud after death aged 25
Ashley Cole marries Sharon Canu as he shares snap from ceremony Ashley Cole marries Sharon Canu as he shares snap from ceremony
ScotlandShowbizShepherdBBC ScotlandDoricRobbie ShepherdScottish traditional music
Zendaya remembers ‘infinite beauty’ of Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya remembers ‘infinite beauty’ of Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more