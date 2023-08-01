Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 13:05

Amy Dowden reflects on impact of cancer treatment as she starts chemotherapy

The professional dancer has stage three breast cancer.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has reflected on how much her body has endured in recent months as she started chemotherapy.

The professional dancer, 32, announced in June that she had undergone a mastectomy after discovering that she had stage three breast cancer.

The Caerphilly-born dancer has since confirmed doctors found another type of cancer which she described as a “massive blow” as it meant she would not be able to compete in Strictly this year.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Amy Dowden dancing with James Bye in Strictly 2022. Photo: Guy Levy/BBC. 

She has shared a string of photos and videos from chemotherapy, hoping it will raise awareness and encourage others to check themselves.

In a post on her Instagram story, she said: “I’ve sat her tonight and thought wow my body has been through so much in the past 6-7 weeks.

“Mastectomy, fertility treatment due to the next few stages, a little crohns flare up and now chemo and hormone treatment.

“Just shows when you need to be you can be strong, stronger than you think is possible.

“It’s certainly changed my outlook on life and I just need to push through these next few months and I’m determined I will.

“But has also shown me how lucky I am to have so many loved ones around me and the support from you guys! THANK YOU!

“It means so much and has helped me these last few weeks more than you will ever know.

“Now please remember to check yourselves.”

Dowden, who married fellow professional dancer Ben Jones in July 2022, previously revealed she had found a lump in her breast the day before she planned to go on her belated honeymoon this year.

She joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and was a finalist four years ago with presenter Karim Zeroual.

