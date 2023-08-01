Harry Styles’ Love On Tour raises more than £5m for charity

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Harry Styles’ world tour has raised more than £5 million for charity.

The former One Direction star wrapped up his Love On Tour shows last week after playing to more than five million people over 173 dates.

The shows have raised more than 6.5 million dollars for charities, including causes of reproductive rights, gun control, humanitarian aid and voting rights.

They include Planned Parenthood, Choose Love, Physicians For Reproductive Health, Black Minds Matter UK, Save The Children, International Rescue Committee and Every Town For Gun Safety.

Styles kicked off Love On Tour in September 2021 before wrapping up at the RCF Arena in Italy on July 22nd.

He has toured the UK, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australasia.

The run included 20 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, six nights at London’s Wembley stadium and a headline slot at Coachella festival across two nights.

The tour supported the release of Styles’ third album Harry’s House, which was a critical and commercial hit and bagged him the Grammy for album of the year.

Styles also won four Brit awards, for album of the year, British song of the year for As It Was, British artist of the year and best British pop R&B act.