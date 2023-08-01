Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 13:08

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour raises more than £5m for charity

The tour raised funds for causes including Planned Parenthood and Every Town For Gun Safety.
Harry Styles’ Love On Tour raises more than £5m for charity

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Harry Styles’ world tour has raised more than £5 million for charity.

The former One Direction star wrapped up his Love On Tour shows last week after playing to more than five million people over 173 dates.

The shows have raised more than 6.5 million dollars for charities, including causes of reproductive rights, gun control, humanitarian aid and voting rights.

They include Planned Parenthood, Choose Love, Physicians For Reproductive Health, Black Minds Matter UK, Save The Children, International Rescue Committee and Every Town For Gun Safety.

Styles kicked off Love On Tour in September 2021 before wrapping up at the RCF Arena in Italy on July 22nd.

He has toured the UK, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australasia.

The run included 20 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, six nights at London’s Wembley stadium and a headline slot at Coachella festival across two nights.

The tour supported the release of Styles’ third album Harry’s House, which was a critical and commercial hit and bagged him the Grammy for album of the year.

Styles also won four Brit awards, for album of the year, British song of the year for As It Was, British artist of the year and best British pop R&B act.

More in this section

Ashley Cole marries Sharon Canu as he shares snap from ceremony Ashley Cole marries Sharon Canu as he shares snap from ceremony
Lady Gaga reflects on losing ‘real true friend’ Tony Bennett to Alzheimer’s Lady Gaga reflects on losing ‘real true friend’ Tony Bennett to Alzheimer’s
Lisa Kudrow hailed by Friends co-stars on her 60th birthday Lisa Kudrow hailed by Friends co-stars on her 60th birthday
Harry StylesShowbizLove On TourStyles
Euphoria stars remember ‘immensely talented’ Angus Cloud after death aged 25

Euphoria stars remember ‘immensely talented’ Angus Cloud after death aged 25

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more