Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 11:46

Kanye West's Twitter account reinstated after almost eight-month suspension

The US rapper had his account suspended after posting a series of erratic tweets at the end of last year
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been reinstated after an almost eight-month suspension for violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence.

The US rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, posted a series of erratic tweets at the end of last year, one of which appeared to show a symbol combining a swastika and a Jewish star.

He stoked further controversy online with remarks made during an interview with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones where he praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Twitter logo
Twitter has replaced the social media platform’s famous bird logo with an X as part of owner Elon Musk’s plans to create an ‘everything app’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Tech billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has recently rebranded the platform to X, confirmed on December 2nd that West’s account had been suspended.

At the time Musk replied to a Twitter user who asked him to “fix Kanye”, to which he said: “I tried my best.

“Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

The suspension followed after West was locked out of Twitter and Instagram in October over antisemitic posts.

He faced a backlash over his comments which resulted in him being dropped by Adidas, talent agency CAA and the Balenciaga fashion house.

West’s account was also locked for 24 hours in March 2022, following a string of online attacks he made against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

The rapper has not posted anything new to Twitter since the suspension has been lifted with the account showing his last posts from December 2nd.

