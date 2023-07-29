Michelle Yeoh marries Jean Todt after 19-year engagement

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Michelle Yeoh has married her long-term partner Jean Todt after a 19-year engagement, saying: “Here’s to many more to come.”

The Oscar-winning actress (60) posted a series of photos on Instagram of the pair at the wedding ceremony, including one of them admiring the wedding ring on Todt’s finger.

Another showed Yeoh looking delighted during the proceedings while dressed in an elegant white outfit featuring a silk shirt and a long ruffled skirt.

Former Ferrari chief Todt (77) donned a navy blue suit, white shirt and decorative blue tie for the ceremony, which was held in an ornately-decorated room in Geneva on Thursday.

The Hollywood star also shared a photo of her with her new husband cuddled up in bed, which was decorated with white and purple rose petals in the shape of a heart and two swans made out of towels.

The last photo in the series made reference to her starring role in the 1997 Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies as the classic image of her on the back of a motorcycle with Pierce Brosnan had been edited to her with Todt, with the line “Love Never Dies” emblazoned across it.

Yeoh wrote alongside the post: “19 years and YES!! we are married!!

“Thkq to our ‘families’ who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come.”

Former Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa was among the famous faces in attendance at the ceremony.

A message in the wedding programme – posted by Massa on Instagram – revealed the couple had been engaged for 6,992 days before they tied the knot.

The message read: “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES!

“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt in 2006 (Yui Mok/PA)

Earlier this year, Yeoh made history as the first Asian to win the Academy Award for best actress for her performance as a laundromat owner in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Yeoh started her career in Hong Kong before becoming a Hollywood star with her credits including 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians and the TV series Star Trek: Discovery.

The actress will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the class of 2024.

Todt was the president of Formula One governing body, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), until the end of 2021.

He was formerly a director of Peugeot Talbot Sport and then Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team principal before being appointed chief executive of Ferrari.