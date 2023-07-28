Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 06:34

Madonna dances after health scare: I feel like the luckiest star in the world

The US superstar developed a “serious bacterial infection” in June which forced her to postpone several dates of her tour.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Madonna has said she feel like the “luckiest star in the world” to be able to move her body again after a stay in intensive care last month.

The 64-year-old US superstar developed a “serious bacterial infection” in June which forced her to postpone several dates of her tour.

She later confirmed she was “on the road to recovery” and recuperating at home after the health scare.

A month on from her hospital stay, she posted a video on Instagram of her dancing at home while listening to her track Lucky Star, which was a single on her self-titled debut album.

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she wrote alongside the post.

“Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!”

The singer also celebrated her debut album, released in 1983, writing: “And Happy 40th Birthday to my very first album.”

She was due to begin Madonna: The Celebration Tour in Canada on July 15th before she suffered the infection.

Madonna postpones tour
Madonna was forced to postpone several tour dates after spending several days in intensive care (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Her tour was set to take in stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, before moving to Europe.

Earlier this month, she said her plan was to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind experience”, the tour is also set to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue.

It will be Madonna’s first tour since her Madame X shows, which ended in 2020, though some performances were called off due to knee and hip injuries.

