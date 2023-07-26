Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 20:43

Ryan Reynolds visits Sunak to discuss ‘excellence of UK film crews’

The Hollywood actor was filming Deadpool 3 in London but the production was paused due to the US actors strike.
Ryan Reynolds visits Sunak to discuss ‘excellence of UK film crews’

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ryan Reynolds has met with the UK prime minister in Downing Street to discuss the “excellence of UK film crews” amid the ongoing strike by US actors and writers.

The Hollywood actor was filming Deadpool 3 in London before the production was paused due to major industrial action launched by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Reynolds showed he has used some of his free time to visit Rishi Sunak at Number 10 by posting a photograph of them chatting together.

Reynolds said they discussed his production company Maximum Effort, which is behind the Deadpool films and Netflix documentary Welcome To Wrexham.

He wrote: “With Deadpool paused, we visited 10 Downing to discuss the excellence of UK film crews and @maximumeffort.

“Aside from shooting back home, the UK is my favourite place to make a movie. Hoping to see even more film work head to Wales.”

Wrexham v Boreham Wood – Vanarama National League – The Racecourse Ground
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, right, celebrate after securing promotion to the English Football League (PA)

The actor and Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney have promoted the Welsh language and culture globally since buying Wrexham football club in 2020, leading some to label them as unofficial ambassadors to Wales.

Reynolds also referenced Wrexham star striker Paul Mullin’s collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop during a pre-season friendly in America, which the Red Dragons won 3-1.

Mullin was left with a punctured lung, with Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson criticising an apologetic Bishop’s “clumsy challenge”.

Reynolds said in his post: “Rob would have joined but he’s currently having a word with Man Utd’s youth team goalie”.

More in this section

Love Actually and Wicked scripts to be auctioned in support of refugees Love Actually and Wicked scripts to be auctioned in support of refugees
Leigh-Anne Pinnock surprised by flash mob before collecting honorary doctorate Leigh-Anne Pinnock surprised by flash mob before collecting honorary doctorate
Amy Dowden surprises Strictly Come Dancing pros after second cancer diagnosis Amy Dowden surprises Strictly Come Dancing pros after second cancer diagnosis
Coldplay announce two further Dublin dates as tickets go on presale

Coldplay announce two further Dublin dates as tickets go on presale

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more