Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood shares Mick Jagger pics on rocker’s birthday

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood has shared a timeline of photographs with frontman Sir Mick Jagger to mark his milestone birthday.

Wood was one of the first famous faces to pay tribute to Sir Mick who turned 80 on Wednesday, sharing a series of intimate pictures of the pair from their illustrious careers.

The rock musician, 76, captioned the Instagram post: “Happy 80th birthday to @mickjagger!”

Meanwhile, the official Rolling Stones Twitter account told the ever-energetic frontman to “keep on rockin” as it shared a two-minute long video of his best moments.

Sir Mick shares his birthday with rock band Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor, who turned 74 on Wednesday.

Former British model Pattie Boyd, the ex-wife and muse of Beatles star George Harrison and Eric Clapton, tweeted: “Two birthdays today!!

Many Happy Returns to both Mick Jagger and Roger Taylor!

“Many Happy Returns to both Mick Jagger and Roger Taylor!”

A birthday tribute was also paid by the official Twitter account of late musician Jack Bruce, sharing a picture of Sir Mick playing with Bruce at The Ealing Club in the early 60s.

The post said: “Here’s Jack and Mick playing together in the early days of their careers with Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated at The Ealing Club in the early 60s.”

Wishing @MickJagger a very happy 80th birthday from the Bruce family! 🎈 🎈 🎈



Here’s Jack and Mick playing together in the early days of their careers with Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated at The Ealing Club in the early 60s 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rwJ9Vd5zHe — Jack Bruce (@jackbrucemusic) July 26, 2023

While crime writer Sir Ian Rankin made reference to the Rolling Stones’ hit track You Can’t Always Get What You Want with his birthday message on Twitter.

He said: “Happy 80th (!?!!) birthday to Mick Jagger. Present-wise, hope he gets what he wants…”