Ticketmaster trending again as Coldplay tickets go on presale

Another gig, another raft of fans angered by the Ticketmaster system.

Following the rush of gig-goers to the Ticketmaster website last week attempting to secure tickets for Taylor Swift's concerts next year, the website was again inundated on Tuesday morning, this time for the presale of Coldplay's two Dublin dates, scheduled for August 2024.

The band announced last week they will play two nights at Croke Park as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour, set for August 29th and 30th.

The artist presale began at 10am on Tuesday, with people having to register on the band's website to receive a code in order to secure early access to tickets.

As expected, demand was high, and the Ticketmaster website struggled under the pressure of thousands of fans vying to get their hands on tickets to see Chris Martin & Co's first return to Dublin since 2017.

Many of those on the hunt for tickets took to Twitter to debrief, with Ticketmaster and Coldplay both trending in Ireland.

With many experiencing difficulty getting out of Ticketmaster's queueing system, one Twitter user tweeted: "Genuine question - has anyone actually managed to get #coldplaydublin tickets yet?

"I've been onto Ticketmaster to try and find out what's going on with the capacity issues on the platform. No word back yet."

Ticketmaster’s one purpose is to sell tickets. How does it not have a system that can cope with demand 🙄 #Coldplay pic.twitter.com/9CQRouUlTy — Amy Molloy (@AmyMolloyIndo) July 25, 2023

Others shared screenshots of error messages they were shown on the Ticketmaster website, with some stating they were kicked out of the queue.

"Ticketmaster's one purpose is to sell tickets. How does it not have a system that can cope with demand," another Twitter user wrote.

Many of those who made it to the queue were also left disheartened, with some sharing images showing there were hunderds of thousands of people in line ahead of them.

For those who did not get a presale code, or who missed out in the presale, there is still hope as tickets for the two Dublin dates go on general sale at 10am on Friday.