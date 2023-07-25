Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 08:50

Cara Delevingne: Sobriety hasn’t been easy but it has been worth every second

The model and actress said there has never been a moment where she thought ‘this isn’t worth it’.
Cara Delevingne: Sobriety hasn’t been easy but it has been worth every second

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Cara Delevingne has described herself as “stable and calmer” since embracing sobriety, but noted how challenging the process has been.

The model and actress first spoke about her decision to go sober earlier this year, following a series of images that were taken of her at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles last year.

The 30-year-old told Elle UK that she felt a weight was lifted after speaking about her struggles.

Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne on the cover of the September issue of Elle UK (Elle UK/Quentin Jones/PA)

She said: “For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me. I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully.”

On embracing sobriety, she added: “It hasn’t (been easy), but there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it’.

“It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer.

“Before, I didn’t trust myself. I second-guessed myself constantly. There was a lot of anxiety involved. Now I just feel free of that.”

Delevingne, who found fame as the face of luxury British fashion house Burberry in 2011, spoke about her struggle with the quick ascent to global stardom.

Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne says her ascent to global fame ‘didn’t feel real’ (Elle UK/Quentin Jones/PA)

She told Elle UK: “It didn’t feel real. I didn’t feel like I deserved it. I didn’t feel worthy. I was still stuck in this mindset of not being good enough.

“I was doing the best I could, but I wasn’t really appreciating every moment. Inside, I felt very different to how I looked.”

The model also praised her relationship with London musician Leah Mason, better known as her stage name Minke, in the process of becoming more secure.

She said: “My girlfriend has been really wonderful in introducing me to a lot of things and people.

“Being with my girlfriend, in this relationship, there are just so many things that came at once that have made me so happy and comfortable with who I am.”

Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne praised her relationships with girlfriend Leah Mason and friends Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss (Elle UK/Quentin Jones/PA)

Delevingne also praised her close friendships within the fashion industry including with Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss who taught her “a lot about living”.

Having found fame as a model, Delevingne branched into acting with a minor role in Joe Wright’s 2012 adaptation of Anna Karenina.

She later went on to secure leading roles in Paper Towns and Suicide Squad.

On trying to live without expectations, she added: “It’s not easy. Like anything, it’s a practice.

“I’m just taking it day by day. The projects I’m doing are things I really care about.”

The September issue of Elle UK is on sale from July 27th.

More in this section

Julia Roberts presented with Manchester United shirt by Erik ten Hag Julia Roberts presented with Manchester United shirt by Erik ten Hag
Molly-Mae Hague announces engagement to Tommy Fury Molly-Mae Hague announces engagement to Tommy Fury
Barbie’s here: Seven other fashionable films to watch Barbie’s here: Seven other fashionable films to watch
Amy Dowden surprises Strictly Come Dancing pros after second cancer diagnosis

Amy Dowden surprises Strictly Come Dancing pros after second cancer diagnosis

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more