Cara Delevingne: Sobriety hasn’t been easy but it has been worth every second

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Cara Delevingne has described herself as “stable and calmer” since embracing sobriety, but noted how challenging the process has been.

The model and actress first spoke about her decision to go sober earlier this year, following a series of images that were taken of her at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles last year.

The 30-year-old told Elle UK that she felt a weight was lifted after speaking about her struggles.

Cara Delevingne on the cover of the September issue of Elle UK (Elle UK/Quentin Jones/PA)

She said: “For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me. I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully.”

On embracing sobriety, she added: “It hasn’t (been easy), but there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it’.

“It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer.

“Before, I didn’t trust myself. I second-guessed myself constantly. There was a lot of anxiety involved. Now I just feel free of that.”

Delevingne, who found fame as the face of luxury British fashion house Burberry in 2011, spoke about her struggle with the quick ascent to global stardom.

Cara Delevingne says her ascent to global fame ‘didn’t feel real’ (Elle UK/Quentin Jones/PA)

She told Elle UK: “It didn’t feel real. I didn’t feel like I deserved it. I didn’t feel worthy. I was still stuck in this mindset of not being good enough.

“I was doing the best I could, but I wasn’t really appreciating every moment. Inside, I felt very different to how I looked.”

The model also praised her relationship with London musician Leah Mason, better known as her stage name Minke, in the process of becoming more secure.

She said: “My girlfriend has been really wonderful in introducing me to a lot of things and people.

“Being with my girlfriend, in this relationship, there are just so many things that came at once that have made me so happy and comfortable with who I am.”

Cara Delevingne praised her relationships with girlfriend Leah Mason and friends Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss (Elle UK/Quentin Jones/PA)

Delevingne also praised her close friendships within the fashion industry including with Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss who taught her “a lot about living”.

Having found fame as a model, Delevingne branched into acting with a minor role in Joe Wright’s 2012 adaptation of Anna Karenina.

She later went on to secure leading roles in Paper Towns and Suicide Squad.

On trying to live without expectations, she added: “It’s not easy. Like anything, it’s a practice.

“I’m just taking it day by day. The projects I’m doing are things I really care about.”

The September issue of Elle UK is on sale from July 27th.