Oppenheimer review: Star turn from Cillian Murphy tops off Christopher Nolan masterpiece

James Cox

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is a biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the 'father of the atomic bomb', but really it is much more than that.

The three-hour film is like a psychological thriller, biopic, and political drama all rolled into one.

Released on the same day as the other huge release of the summer, Barbie, plenty of jokes have been made about the fantastical promotional shots for the Greta Gerwig film compared to the Oppenheimer promotions which consisted of different moody shots of Cillian Murphy.

The Cork native does not disappoint in what could be one of the defining roles of his career.

The film is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a biography by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin which took 25 years to finish.

It's easy to see the detail of the source material, but the film doesn't feel like three hours due to its breakneck pace and constant tension.

Murphy perfectly portrays the tortured genius of Oppenheimer, with shots of all-consuming fire, stars and atoms interspersed throughout reflecting his state of mind.

The timeline shifts regularly from a tense hearing into Oppenheimer's security clearance in the 1950s, his complicated personal life, his time at Berkley and leading the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos.

The visuals, with many shot on Nolan's preferred Imax 70mm film, are stunning. The music, from Ludwig Göransson, also adds greatly to the tense atmosphere of the film.

Robert Downey Jr, who plays Oppenheimer's nemesis Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon as Lt Leslie Groves also put in stellar performances.

Other notable cast members include Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek.

However, Murphy makes the film with his star turn as Oppenheimer. As the theoretical physicist's world-changing project comes closer to reality the horror of what he is about to achieve tears him apart, something which Murphy brings to life in chilling fashion.

The aforementioned book won the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Biography or Autobiography and come awards season the film version may well be in for similar accolades.

Nolan and Murphy will certainly be in the running for the big gongs.