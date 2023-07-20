Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 11:12

Dolph Lundgren (65) marries personal trainer Emma Krokdal (27)

The couple tied the knot in Mykonos.
Dolph Lundgren (65) marries personal trainer Emma Krokdal (27)

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Action star Dolph Lundgren (65) has tied the knot with personal trainer Emma Krokdal (27).

The Rocky IV actor, best known for his role as the Soviet boxer Ivan Drago, married his fiancee at their villa on the Greek island of Mykonos.

He told US magazine People: “We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends.

“With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times.

“We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness— in the land of the Gods.”

Swedish star Lundgren popped the question to Krokdal in June 2020.

Earlier this year, the actor, who has also starred in The Expendables, Creed II and Masters Of The Universe, said he has been privately battling cancer for eight years.

During an appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, he said doctors in Los Angeles found a tumour in his kidney in 2015.

Five years later more tumours were discovered, including one in his liver.

After seeking a second opinion, Lundgren found a doctor who was able to treat his kidney cancer by targeting a mutation he had that is common in lung cancer.

More in this section

Technical glitch on BBC Breakfast leaves reporter ‘sounding like Minnie Mouse’ Technical glitch on BBC Breakfast leaves reporter ‘sounding like Minnie Mouse’
Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child
Will.i.am confirms new collaboration with Britney Spears Will.i.am confirms new collaboration with Britney Spears
Peers to grill BBC bosses about governance following Huw Edwards furore

Peers to grill BBC bosses about governance following Huw Edwards furore

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more