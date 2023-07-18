Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 01:02

Will.i.am confirms new collaboration with Britney Spears

The musician shared a teaser clip to his social media on Monday for a track that is due to be released on Tuesday.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears and Will.i.am will reunite on a new single, the Black Eyed Peas member has confirmed.

The musician shared a short teaser clip to his social media on Monday for a track that is due to be released on Tuesday.

“You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and @britneyspears…,” Will.i.am captioned the video.

Spears can be heard singing “mind your business, bitch”, which Will.i.am also wrote as a hashtag in his post.


The pair have collaborated multiple times previously, most notably on the 2013’s hit track Scream & Shout, and Will.i.am appeared to hint at another project in September 2022.

The track follows Spears’ most recent collaboration with Sir Elton John last year – which was her first new music in six years and her first release since the end of her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

The track, titled Hold Me Closer, mixes Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer with his 1992 song The One, while parts of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart from 1976 also feature in the track.

It comes after Spears also announced the release of her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, which is due in October.

