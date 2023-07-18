Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 02:04

Rita Ora to surprise Love Islanders with private performance

The British pop star was teased as a ‘new arrival’ to the villa ahead of Tuesday’s episode.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rita Ora will surprise Love Islanders with a private performance on the ITV reality show, it has been revealed.

The British pop star was teased as a “new arrival” to the villa ahead of Tuesday’s episode.

In a short preview clip, the singer greets the shocked contestants, before singing and dancing by the pool.

It comes following the release of her highly-anticipated third studio album You & I, which arrived on July 14 and included the single Praising You.

The video for the track, which features DJ Fatboy Slim, was directed by her husband, Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi.


Ora previously held a connection with one of the 2023 Love Island contestants Leah Taylor, who entered the villa in June.

The business owner said she had previously danced with the singer at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Leah was dumped from the villa last week.

The 2023 series has so far seen a dramatic post-Casa Amor recoupling and accusations of “alleged bullying” following the movie night.

Media watchdog Ofcom said it had received nearly 1,000 complaints, with the majority related to “alleged bullying” towards contestant Scott van-der-Sluis.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

