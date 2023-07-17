Kendall Jenner could be joining Helen Mirren as ‘L’Oreal’s new ambassador’

By Prudence Wade, PA

American model Kendall Jenner could be following in the footsteps of Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Aniston and Eva Longoria among others, as the new face of L’Oreal.

The reality TV star has reportedly signed an $11 million deal to represent the French beauty brand, according to The Sun.

L’Oreal Paris has teased a new spokesperson, posting a picture on Instagram of a brunette with their face covered and the caption: “Lights, camera, action! Can you guess who our new L’Oréal Paris ambassador is?”



Comments include “Kendall Jenner is that youuuu?” and “Kendall????”.

Jenner, 27, wore L’Oreal skincare and make-up products to the Met Gala this year, where she paid tribute to late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld in a sparkly black bodysuit with dramatic sleeves and a white collar.

Her make-up artist posted all the products used for Jenner’s look for the event on Instagram, saying: “We were inspired by 70s mod makeup with an emphasis on the eyes: bold lashes to compliment the upper and lower lash lines with a classic winged liner.”



Neither Jenner nor L’Oreal have confirmed the news, but if verified it would add to the model’s already impressive CV.

Jenner has appeared in ad campaigns for high fashion brands including Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo and Versace, appeared on multiple Vogue covers all over the world, and walked the runway for Jacquemus, Prada, Burberry and more.

Her famous family – who currently star in reality show The Kardashians – are also heavily involved in the beauty industry. Her sister Kylie Jenner set up Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and expanded into skincare with Kylie Skin in 2019, and half-sister Kim Kardashian owns skincare brand Skkn by Kim.

Kendall Jenner walking the runway for Burberry (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jenner has previously collaborated on Kylie Cosmetics collections, also appearing in ad campaigns for the beauty brand.

L’Oreal is known for the iconic tagline, ‘Because you’re worth it’, and its starry roster of celebrity ambassadors. Known as the brand’s ‘Dream Team’, current faces include singer Camila Cabello, How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis, Canadian singer Celine Dion, The Great actor Elle Fanning, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Oscar-winning actor Helen Mirren.

The brand said every ambassador “upholds and empowers a particular female strength, inspiring others to fulfil their talents every day through their commitment to causes that echo our values of feminism, inclusivity and equal rights”.

Helen Mirren represented L’Oreal Paris at the Cannes Film Festival this year (Doug Peters/PA)

In 2021, L’Oreal celebrated 50 years of the ‘Because you’re worth it’ slogan – the concept was originally dreamed up by then 23-year-old junior copywriter Ilon Specht.

As a sponsor of the Cannes Film Festival, many of the brand’s ambassadors walk the red carpet at the glamorous French event every year. In May, Mirren represented the brand and debuted a new blue hairdo on the red carpet.