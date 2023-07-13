A-list celebrities mentioned during Kevin Spacey sex offences trial

By Josh Payne and Ellie Ng, PA

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey has given a London court jury an insight into his relationships with famous faces – including storing “the most expensive Mini Cooper” in Elton John’s garage and gifting a ping pong table to Judi Dench.

The Oscar-winning actor told jurors he gave Dench the gift after they worked on a film together – The Shipping News – in Nova Scotia.

Other famous names heard at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday included Val Kilmer, Joan Collins and Richard Harris.

Judi Dench and Kevin Spacey attending the Olivier Awards in 2015 (PA)

On filming with Dench, Spacey told jurors: “It was a particularly difficult time for Judi.

“Her husband had just passed away. I made it my mission in that experience to try to make Judi laugh as much as I could.

“We developed a lovely friendship.”

The court heard that the property they stayed in while filming had a ping pong table.

Spacey said he took it upon himself to teach Dench how to play and later gifted her a table of her own.

Jurors also heard how Spacey stored “the most expensive” Mini Cooper “ever” in Elton John’s garage.

Kevin Spacey and Elton John during a press conference at the Old Vic Theatre in 2003. Photo: PA

The actor explained he bid on the vehicle at an auction in the early 2000s and the Rocket Man singer “kindly” stored it for him.

When Spacey began giving evidence, he detailed his childhood and the various schools he attended in the US.

He named one fellow pupil as Top Gun actor Val Kilmer and called him “highly skilled” at drama.

Spacey also spoke of starring in a 1986 production of Long Day’s Journey at the Haymarket Theatre in London with Some Like It Hot actor Jack Lemmon.

He told jurors it was his first visit to the city as an actor, and was even put up in an apartment by Harry Potter star Richard Harris.

“It was his son’s apartment,” Spacey said.

The jury panel was also told of an occasion where he had been asked to move his rehearsal time for Joan Collins because “there was an issue with her hair”.

The jury heard how Spacey was asked to move his rehearsal time because of Joan Collins. Photo: PA

Spacey said she “insisted on being able to rehearse first”.

The 63-year-old denies charges including sexual assault and indecent assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.