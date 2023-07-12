Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 07:06

Rob McElhenney shares message of support after learning disability diagnosis

The It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star (46) said he wanted to remind others with similar conditions that they were ‘not alone’.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

US actor Rob McElhenney has sent a message of support to fans after being diagnosed with “a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities” at the age of 46.

The It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star said he wanted to remind others with similar conditions that they were “not alone”.

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks).

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone.

“You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad’. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true.”

McElhenney has recently become a popular figure in the UK along with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, after taking over Welsh football club Wrexham FC.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney file photo
McElhenney (left) has recently become a popular figure in the UK along with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds (right), after taking over Welsh football club Wrexham FC (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fans of the club previously praised the Hollywood duo for their investment after Wrexham was promoted to the English Football League in May after a 15-year absence.

McElhenney and Reynolds have also promoted awareness around health issues online previously, revealing in September 2022 that they had both undergone “potentially life-saving” colonoscopies, following a bet.

The actors teamed up with awareness organisation Lead From Behind to share details of their procedures and diagnoses.

