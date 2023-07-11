Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 09:41

Lil Nas X 'stopped by Oslo police after riding through tunnel on e-scooter'

The rapper was reportedly among four Americans stopped by officers after riding through the busy tunnel
Associated Press Reporter

Rapper Lil Nas X was reportedly among four Americans stopped by Norwegian police after they rode through an Oslo tunnel on electric scooters.

Authorities briefly closed the Festning tunnel but none of the scooter riders were detained or charged.

The tourists had followed a GPS route into the 1.1 mile tunnel late on Monday, police said. The four “used large parts of the roadway” so a road traffic centre had to shut down some lanes, police said.

“They apologised. We have escorted them out,” the police department said on Twitter.

Denmark Roskilde Festival
Lil Nas X was reportedly stopped by police (Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet reported that Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was one of the four tourists.

The musician is in Oslo to perform at the outdoor Slottsffell festival on Wednesday.

It is not the first time that a foreign tourist rode through part of a vast and busy tunnel system in the centre of the Norwegian capital on an electric scooter.

In 2019, a man who said he followed a route given by Google Maps entered the nearly 10-mile long Opera Tunnel complex. He was not charged or detained.

