Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 15:12

Towie star Ferne McCann welcomes first child with partner Lorri Haines

The reality TV star announced the news on Instagram.
Towie star Ferne McCann welcomes first child with partner Lorri Haines

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann and her fiance Lorri Haines have announced the birth of a baby girl.

The reality TV star, 32, revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday with a black-and-white video which showed the newborn wriggling around before McCann, Haines and her eldest daughter place their hands on top.

She also confirmed that she gave birth on Thursday, captioning the post: “It’s a girl 06.07.23.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ferne McCann (@fernemccann)

Property developer Haines praised his partner after giving birth, commenting on the post: “Our baby girl. Proud of you.”

Friends and famous faces also congratulated the couple, including former Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson who wrote: “Oh how lovely. Congratulations!”

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison also said: “Congratulations guys!!! Another angel.”

McCann and Haines announced their engagement in July 2022 by sharing a photo of the pair in a passionate embrace.

The picture, taken in the French resort of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, also showed off her new diamond engagement ring.

The reality star shares a four-year-old daughter with her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, who was given a 20-year jail sentence in December 2017 for carrying out an acid attack in a packed nightclub.

Sixteen people suffered chemical burn injuries and three people were temporarily blinded in the incident.

More in this section

Rory Bremner on portraying Chris Tarrant in Quiz: ‘I was just ready for a challenge’ Rory Bremner on portraying Chris Tarrant in Quiz: ‘I was just ready for a challenge’
I wanted to make something ‘anarchic and wild’ – Barbie director Greta Gerwig I wanted to make something ‘anarchic and wild’ – Barbie director Greta Gerwig
Blue singer Lee Ryan ‘assaulted on flight’ after putting feet on seat Blue singer Lee Ryan ‘assaulted on flight’ after putting feet on seat
showbizmccannferne mccannlorri haines
Brad Pitt suits up to film F1 blockbuster at British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt suits up to film F1 blockbuster at British Grand Prix

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more