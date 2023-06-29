Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 15:17

Taron Egerton announces break from ‘addictive’ social media

The actor said it is causing him to feel “removed” from himself.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Rocketman star Taron Egerton has announced he is taking a break from social media, saying the amount of time he spends scrolling is “eroding” his ability to “seek out the company of the people I love”.

The British actor, 33, said he needs to spend less time reading the thoughts of strangers and is starting to feel “removed from myself”.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m going to take a break from social media for a while. I’m not sure why I’m making a big declaration about it; I just think it’s hard to break away from a cycle that I’ve grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Taron Egerton says he spends too much time scrolling (Yui Mok/PA)

“I’ve gotten myself into a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result, I feel a bit removed from myself.

“And with regards to work, I know I am capable of more and IG is one of several impediments of me getting there.

“Thanks everyone for saying such nice things all the time; I so appreciate it but I just need to not read the thoughts of strangers for a while; I’m really not sure this stuff is very good for any of us.”

He added in the caption: “Have a great rest of your year everyone. And if you’re anything like me remember to leave your f****** phone in the other room a bit more often.”

Egerton is best known for starring in the Kingsman films and for playing Sir Elton John in the biopic about the singer’s life, Rocketman, which netted him a Golden Globe.

He recently attended Sir Elton’s performance at Glastonbury, writing on Instagram: “I had no idea Glastonbury was a competition but congratulations @eltonjohn for winning it…”

Last year he was acclaimed for his role in the Apple TV+ drama Black Bird.

