Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 08:03

Trainspotting musical to be released in mid-2024, author reveals

Irvine Welsh confirmed he has a number of creative projects for fans to look forward to in the coming months.
Trainspotting musical to be released in mid-2024, author reveals

By Ryan McDougall, PA

Scots author Irvine Welsh has announced the highly anticipated Trainspotting musical will launch in mid-2024.

The renowned Scots writer is also releasing a new book in August alongside fellow authors John King and Alan Warner.

The three authors released a joint-novella in 2020 named The Seal Club.

Pride of Scotland awards 2023
Irvine Welsh arrives for the Pride of Scotland Awards at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

He also confirmed a second season of his hit show, Crime, will be released next year.

Speaking from the red carpet at the annual Pride of Scotland Awards, the actor said: “I’ve got a book out in August with John King and Alan Warner.

“I’ve got season two of Crime coming out on ITVX in September, and I’ve got the Trainspotting musical out in the middle of next year.”

Pride of Scotland awards 2023
Dougray Scott arrives for the Pride of Scotland Awards at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023.

Actor Dougray Scott stars in Crime as detective Ray Lennox.

The show’s first season launched in 2021, and fans have been anticipating the release of season two.

Scott, also present at the Pride of Scotland Awards, confirmed he has recently finished filming the show.

He said: “I’ve just finished doing Crime, season 2”, adding: “I’ve been filming Vigil since March, I’ll finish that in July, then at the end of July I have a wee break, then I’m going to do a couple of movies, kind of back to back.”

More in this section

Dozens injured as hail pummels fans heading to Louis Tomlinson concert in US Dozens injured as hail pummels fans heading to Louis Tomlinson concert in US
Jackass star Steve-O says sobriety has not affected penchant for crazy stunts Jackass star Steve-O says sobriety has not affected penchant for crazy stunts
Alex Scott narrates Disney short film encouraging girls to try football Alex Scott narrates Disney short film encouraging girls to try football
scotlandshowbiztrainspottingdougray scottirvine welsh
Cindy Beale returns to EastEnders after 25 years

Cindy Beale returns to EastEnders after 25 years

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more