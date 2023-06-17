Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 19:27

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers says cancer is ‘going the right way’

The TV chef has not specified what type of cancer he has.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Hairy Bikers TV chef Dave Myers has said his cancer is “going the right way” following “30 lots” of chemotherapy over the past year.

The 65-year-old, who is one half of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo alongside friend and fellow chef Si King, revealed his diagnosis in May 2022.

He told The Times: “I’m doing all right. It’s a work in progress. We’ve had some hard years but this one’s been… I’ve had 30 lots of chemo, spread over three weeks and then a week off. It’s going the right way.”

He added that his doctors think they can turn the last bit of cancer “off with radiotherapy”.

“So that’s five sessions every other week and then I go film in Scotland for two weeks, then go back on chemo, but that’ll be twice a month.”

The pair are due to film a BBC Two travel series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, which will see them journey from Scotland to Devon across eight episodes.

King, 56, said it is “very difficult to verbalise” his distress at talking about Myers’ condition.

“There’s a sense of loss, but there’s also that sense of hope, you know, knowing my mate as I do. He’s a scrapper. He’s a fighter,” King said.

“But there were certain points that I thought, ‘Where’s it going to go? What is happening to my friend?'”

Myers said at times during his treatment he has been too ill to walk, unable to ride his motorcycle due to being unsteady and his hair fell out, along with his eyelashes.

But he added his “hair’s better than it was before chemo”, and he has begun travelling again.

