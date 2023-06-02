Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 20:33

Renowned US songwriter Cynthia Weil dies at 82

The Grammy-winning lyricist was responsible for hit songs including You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling, On Broadway and Walking In The Rain.
Renowned US songwriter Cynthia Weil dies at 82

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Renowned US songwriter Cynthia Weil has died at the age of 82, her family has confirmed.

The Grammy-winning lyricist was responsible for hit songs including You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling, On Broadway, and Walking In The Rain.

Weil died on Thursday evening, surrounded by her family at her home in California, a spokesperson for her daughter, Dr Jenn Mann, told the PA news agency.

Obit Cynthia Weil
Barry Mann, left, and Cynthia Weil arrive at the 57th annual Grammy Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

In a statement shared with PA, Dr Mann said: “Cynthia Weil was a lyricist, rock and roll legend, Grammy award winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee.

“She wrote most of her work with her husband, songwriting partner and soulmate Barry Mann.

“She was brilliant, funny, beautiful, and a great animal rights activist.”

The songwriter enjoyed a decades-long partnership with her husband, whom she married in 1961.

Obit Cynthia Weil
Barry Mann, left, and Cynthia Weil accept the BMI Icon award at the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

They were one of music’s most successful teams, based in Manhattan’s Brill Building neighbourhood, alongside other hit-making combinations such as Carole King and Gerry Goffin and Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich.

The pair were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 by King.

Weil and Mann were key collaborators with producer Phil Spector on songs for the Ronettes and the Crystals, and also provided hits for artists including Dolly Parton.

Their collaboration with James Horner for the soundtrack of An American Tail, titled Somewhere Out There, won Grammys in 1987 for best song and best song for a movie or television.

It was also nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe.

Weil is survived by her husband, daughter Dr Mann and her fiance Eric Schiffer, and granddaughters Quin and Mendez.

More in this section

Phillip Schofield apologises to Holly Willoughby and former lover over affair Phillip Schofield apologises to Holly Willoughby and former lover over affair
Phillip Schofield is ‘broken and ashamed’ after revealing affair Phillip Schofield is ‘broken and ashamed’ after revealing affair
MasterChef UK champion crowned following intense final cook-off MasterChef UK champion crowned following intense final cook-off
deathshowbizphil spectorcarole kingweilbarry manncynthia weildr jenn mann
Caroline Flack’s mother: Schofield now realises what my daughter went through

Caroline Flack’s mother: Schofield now realises what my daughter went through

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more