Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 06:49

Sum 41 to disband after final album and world tour

The band, known for hit songs including In Too Deep and Fatlip, said they would be ‘forever grateful’ to their fans and were excited for the future.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Canadian punk rock band Sum 41 have announced they will be disbanding after a final album and world tour.

The band, known for hit songs including In Too Deep and Fatlip, said they would be “forever grateful” to their fans and were excited for the future.

The band formed in Ontario, Canada, in 1996, and have released seven albums with various line-ups.

In a statement posted on social media on Monday, Sum 41 confirmed that their eighth album, Heaven and Hell, would be their last.

The band said it was “hard to articulate” the love and respect they had for their fans.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the statement read.

“We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding.”

The statement added: “We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album ‘Heaven :x: Hell,’ along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate.

“Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

