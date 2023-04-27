Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 15:39

US talk show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

He was best known globally for hosting The Jerry Springer Show
US talk show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Jerry Springer has died aged 79, his agent has confirmed to the PA news agency.

The US talk show host was best known for The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 until 2018 in the US.

His series inspired the UK’s The Jeremy Kyle Show, which ran on ITV between 2005 and 2019.

Prior to Springer’s broadcasting career, which included roles as a political reporter and commentator, he was the mayor of Cincinnati and a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.

