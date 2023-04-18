Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 20:47

Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead welcomes third child

The reality TV star said she ‘couldn’t be happier’ following the birth.
Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead welcomes third child

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead has announced the birth of her third child.

The 32-year-old reality star revealed she had given birth to a baby boy on April 15th at 10.45pm with husband Max Darnton, with whom she also shares her second son Wolfie.

Felstead, whose real name is Alexandra, shared a vlog of her birthing journey on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BINKY FELSTEAD (@binkyfelstead)

The video documented the moments before the baby was born, with an organised Felstead packing a maternity bag from a printed off list and travelling to the hospital with her husband.

It also captured her labour and moments after her son was born, before the couple took the newborn, whose name has not been shared, home.

Felstead captioned the post: “Couldn’t be happier he’s just perfect. We now have three musketeers.”

Her husband Darnton was among the first to comment on the post, writing “You’re a rockstar. Mother of dragons”, and shared an Instagram story of a picture with his son Wolfie which read: “Big bro.”

Earlier this week, Darnton appeared to confirm his wife had given birth by posting a picture of her on Instagram calling her a “champion”.

Former Made In Chelsea stars Louise Thompson and Rosie Fortescue were among those congratulating the couple on their announcement.

Thompson said “Yayyyyyyyy”, while Fortescue wrote: “I can’t wait to meet him!!!!!”

Fellow reality TV star Billie Shepherd said: “Huge congratulations darling lots of love.”

Felstead shares her eldest child, daughter India, with former Made In Chelsea star Joshua Patterson.

More in this section

Shingles explained as Holly Willoughby takes time off from This Morning Shingles explained as Holly Willoughby takes time off from This Morning
Game Of Thrones stars challenge banks’ relationships with fossil fuel companies Game Of Thrones stars challenge banks’ relationships with fossil fuel companies
Jesy Nelson hasn’t spoken to Little Mix since exit but is ‘rooting for them’ Jesy Nelson hasn’t spoken to Little Mix since exit but is ‘rooting for them’
showbizmade in chelseabinky felsteadfelsteadbillie shepherdlouise thompsonrosie fortescuejoshua pattersonmax darntonwolfie
Davina McCall’s contraceptive pill documentary leads raft of new Channel 4 shows

Davina McCall’s contraceptive pill documentary leads raft of new Channel 4 shows

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more