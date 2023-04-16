Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 15:11

Migos rapper Offset reveals back tattoo in memory of cousin Takeoff

In November, his Migos band member died at the age of 28.
Migos rapper Offset reveals back tattoo in memory of cousin Takeoff

Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Migos rapper Offset has revealed a tattoo in memory of band member Takeoff, who died nearly six months ago at the age of 28.

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted two images showing his back inked with the face of his cousin in a hoodie and wearing chain necklaces as he is surrounded by the galaxy and planets.

There is also a halo-style half-circle around Takeoff’s head in the picture which has been used in art associated with Jesus Christ.

On his Saturday Instagram post, Offset wrote: “Love you 4L & after.”

In November, Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene outside a bowling alley in Houston after being shot.

Fellow band member Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, who was also his uncle, shared a heartfelt and nostalgic track called Without You in January.

Migos, whose youngest member was Takeoff, rose to fame with the 2013 hit Versace before reaching greater heights in popularity through a Drake remix.

They were also known for the track Bad And Boujee, for which they were nominated for a Grammy.

Offset (31) is married to rapper Cardi B, who he shares two children with.

They performed together at the pre-Super Bowl concert in suburban Phoenix, Arizona, in February.

In December, 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was charged with murder in connection with Takeoff’s death.

More in this section

Antiques Roadshow expert Judith Miller dies aged 71 Antiques Roadshow expert Judith Miller dies aged 71
Liam Payne tells how being a father encourages him to support Soccer Aid Liam Payne tells how being a father encourages him to support Soccer Aid
Crime author and ‘Heavenly Creatures’ killer Anne Perry dies aged 84 Crime author and ‘Heavenly Creatures’ killer Anne Perry dies aged 84
showbizmigosoffsettakeoffkirsnick khari ballkiari kendrell cephus
British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant dies aged 93

British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant dies aged 93

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more