Migos rapper Offset reveals back tattoo in memory of cousin Takeoff

Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Migos rapper Offset has revealed a tattoo in memory of band member Takeoff, who died nearly six months ago at the age of 28.

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted two images showing his back inked with the face of his cousin in a hoodie and wearing chain necklaces as he is surrounded by the galaxy and planets.

There is also a halo-style half-circle around Takeoff’s head in the picture which has been used in art associated with Jesus Christ.

On his Saturday Instagram post, Offset wrote: “Love you 4L & after.”

In November, Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene outside a bowling alley in Houston after being shot.

Fellow band member Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, who was also his uncle, shared a heartfelt and nostalgic track called Without You in January.

Migos, whose youngest member was Takeoff, rose to fame with the 2013 hit Versace before reaching greater heights in popularity through a Drake remix.

They were also known for the track Bad And Boujee, for which they were nominated for a Grammy.

Offset (31) is married to rapper Cardi B, who he shares two children with.

They performed together at the pre-Super Bowl concert in suburban Phoenix, Arizona, in February.

In December, 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was charged with murder in connection with Takeoff’s death.