Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years - reports

Taylor Swift and her partner Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, according to reports in the US.

The pop superstar and actor kept their relationship largely private. However, she dedicated many songs to their romance.

Swift is currently on her Eras tour. The pair were first linked in 2016.

Entertainment Tonight was the first outlet to report the split.

A source said: “The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows.”

The outlet said the breakup was "amicable" and "not dramatic".

Swift has previously spoken about how her song Lavender Haze was inspired by Alwyn.

"I happened on the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love. If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful.

"Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."