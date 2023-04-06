Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 10:42

Second season of The Dry announced for RTÉ and ITV

The series stars Roisin Gallagher, who plays a recovering alcoholic who returns home from London after years of partying
Second season of The Dry announced for RTÉ and ITV

Michael Bolton

RTÉ, in partnership with ITV has today announced the commission of a second season of the critically acclaimed comedy-drama The Dry for RTÉ and ITVX.

After a successful first season, which saw Roisin Gallagher star as recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan, who returns home from London after years of partying, as she aims to live a sober life.

In the second season, Shiv is determined to get sobriety right this time, to cut the toxic influences out of her life for good. The second series picks up seven months on from the events of the first, and we now meet the Sheridans in their new normal.

However, as Shiv learns, giving up alocohol is not the only challenge facing her on her return to Ireland. While the Sheridans will learn that stability in the family home is not easy.

Award-winning screenwriter and BAFTA nominated screenwriter of the show, Nancy Harris said, I’m so thrilled about this second season of The Dry and to be getting to bring more of the Sheridans back to the screen.

"It’s an absolute joy to be back working with this incredible ensemble cast, and director Paddy Breathnach and I’m excited about where the show is going to go this season. The characters are all deepening and developing and they all have challenges - it’s going to be quite the rollercoaster, and not just for those who are trying to stay sober”.

 

More in this section

Contemporary stars Sam Smith and Lil Nas X to join greats at 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival Contemporary stars Sam Smith and Lil Nas X to join greats at 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival
Former ITN boss: Tom Bradby’s interview with Meghan in 2019 was ‘shocking’ Former ITN boss: Tom Bradby’s interview with Meghan in 2019 was ‘shocking’
Jordan Peele convinced Liam Neeson to appear in TV skit addressing 2019 remarks Jordan Peele convinced Liam Neeson to appear in TV skit addressing 2019 remarks
rteitvthe dryroisin gallagher
Gordon Ramsay says he gets ‘incredibly upset’ when people think he is on drugs

Gordon Ramsay says he gets ‘incredibly upset’ when people think he is on drugs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more