Second season of The Dry announced for RTÉ and ITV

RTÉ, in partnership with ITV has today announced the commission of a second season of the critically acclaimed comedy-drama The Dry for RTÉ and ITVX.

After a successful first season, which saw Roisin Gallagher star as recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan, who returns home from London after years of partying, as she aims to live a sober life.

In the second season, Shiv is determined to get sobriety right this time, to cut the toxic influences out of her life for good. The second series picks up seven months on from the events of the first, and we now meet the Sheridans in their new normal.

However, as Shiv learns, giving up alocohol is not the only challenge facing her on her return to Ireland. While the Sheridans will learn that stability in the family home is not easy.

Award-winning screenwriter and BAFTA nominated screenwriter of the show, Nancy Harris said, “I’m so thrilled about this second season of The Dry and to be getting to bring more of the Sheridans back to the screen.

"It’s an absolute joy to be back working with this incredible ensemble cast, and director Paddy Breathnach and I’m excited about where the show is going to go this season. The characters are all deepening and developing and they all have challenges - it’s going to be quite the rollercoaster, and not just for those who are trying to stay sober”.