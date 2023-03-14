Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 14:03

Author Leigh Bardugo agrees eight-figure deal with Macmillan Publishers

The Israeli-American writer wrote the adult fantasy novel, Ninth House, and its recently released sequel, Hell Bent
AP Reporter

Million-selling author Leigh Bardugo has reached a blockbuster deal with Macmillan Publishers, an eight-figure agreement for more than a dozen books.

According to Macmillan, the books will comprise a “variety of formats, age categories and genres”.

The Israeli-American writer is best known for her Grishaverse fantasy novels, which include Shadow And Bone, the basis for a Netflix series of the same name that begins its second season this week.

 

She also has written the adult fantasy novel, Ninth House, and its recently released sequel, Hell Bent.

“Macmillan took a chance on me over a decade ago and they’ve been my home ever since. When no one in YA (young adult fiction) was interested in epic fantasy, they welcomed Shadow and Bone,” Bardugo said in a statement on Tuesday.

“When everyone wanted books about kings and queens, they rolled the dice on my team of six outcasts (in her novel Six Of Crows) trying to pull off an impossible heist.

“And when I wanted to go someplace far darker, they backed me in welcoming readers to Ninth House,” she added.

“Publishing is a tough business and it’s no small thing to be able to write the stories I’m most passionate about.”

